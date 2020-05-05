Melvin S. "Boogen" Rooker, Jr., well known resident of the Gravestown Community and retired business owner and farmer, passed away Monday evening, May 4, 2020 at The Magnolia Place Assisted Living in New Albany. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, a private family graveside service honoring the life Mr. Rooker will be Wednesday, May 6 in the Beech Hill Cemetery with Minister King McCarver officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Rooker was born May 28, 1929 in Tippah County, the son of the late Melvin S. Rooker, Sr. and the late Jewel Clemmer Rooker. He was a 1947 graduate of Shady Grove High School in Tippah County and was a proud United States Army Veteran. On December 31, 1947, he married his high school sweetheart, Jamie Graves Rooker who preceded him in death on January 19, 2017. Mr. Rooker was known for his strong work ethic and his lifelong devotion to his family, his community and his church, Beech Hill Church of Christ. His love for farming and agriculture was well known as he served his community for 8 years as a Third District Supervisor for Tippah County. He will be remembered by many as an astute business operator who owned the Rooker Tractor Company in Ripley and in earlier years was a stock holder of The Ripley Funeral Home. He found much pleasure in farming and operating his large cattle business. Mr. Rooker had a passion for hunting and gardening. After retiring, he and his wife were avid travelers as long as health permitted. Memories will be shared by his children, Janie S. Rooker of Memphis, Kathi Hurst (Mike) of Ripley and Jack H. Rooker of Houston TX, two granddaughters, Anna Hurst and Lillie Hurst Jeter, both of Ripley and one great granddaughter, Addie Lou Jeter. He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mavis Bolton, Marie Cox, Sissy Cox and Tot Osborne and two brothers, Jack Rooker and Leroy Rooker. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Rooker and all veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Rooker family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
