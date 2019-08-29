Mr. Ronnie Gene Rooker, 63, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Kankakee, Illinois on December 14, 1955 to James Samuel Rooker and Maggie Murry Rooker. He worked many years doing various jobs in the construction business before becoming disabled. His life was filled with joy playing the guitar and singing. He was an awesome father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Marc Howard officiating. Graveside service will follow immediately at New Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon to service time. Survivors include Ronnie's 2 daughters, Veronica Vogan of Canon, CO and Alicia Rene Smith of Boyd, TX; 3 brothers, James Norris Rooker (Zane) of Olive Branch, Donald Wayne Rooker of Blue Mountain and Sammy Dale Rooker of Arlington, TN; 5 grandchildren, Paul Michael Vogan, Carolynn Gayle Vogan, Halie Ramos, Nathan Ramos and Jacob Ramos; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Reba Dandurand and Rhonda Garvey; brothers, Lee Rooker and Jerry Rooker. Pallbearers will be Rawdy Rooker, Chris Rooker, Teddy Rooker, Austin Rooker, Jerry "Bubba" Rooker, Rocky Coleman, and Shaun Rooker. Honorary pallbearer will be Nelson Browning. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM Saturday and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
