Bill Roper, 70, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home. He was born November 1, 1950 in Tupelo to Billy and Arvie Roper. He served in the MS National Guard. He was a lifelong member of Belden Baptist Church. A career salesman, he was Co-Owner of Roper Toyota, owner/operator of Fall Hollow Campground, B&B and Restaurant in Hohenwald, TN and Campground Host at Big Bend National Park in Southwest Texas. He was a member of the Choctaw Aero Modelers Club, the Academy of Model Aeronautics, the Quarter Scale Pylon Racing Assn. and the North MS Cruisers. Graveside services were held 1 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Don Baggett officiating and his son, Grant Roper delivering family remarks. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Kathy Roper of Tupelo; two sons, Grant Roper of Plantersville and Clay Roper of Belden; his mother, Arvie Roper of Tupelo; his brother, Tony Roper (Reeta) of Belden; three grandchildren, Sarah Roper, Savannah Roper and Ashton Roper; numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Roper; his grandparents, T.W. and Novalee Wood and John and Reba Roper. Pallbearers were Ted Wood, Phil Wood, Frank Wood, Jeff Wade, Terry Wood and Tristam Roper. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
