Robert Lee Rorie, 66, resident of New Albany, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his place of employment in Tupelo. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 6 PM Wednesday, January 29 at The Orchard, 1379 N. Coley Road, Tupelo , MS 38801with a visitation two hours before services. Reflections will be given by Joey Bates and arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Rorie was born February 10, 1953 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of the late Leo Dan and Mollie Hubbard Rorie. He was a 1971 graduate of West Aurora High School in Illinois, received an Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration and proudly served his country in the United States Military. A Christian and former resident of Hinckley, Illinois, Mr. Rorie moved to Union County 10 years ago and was a valued associate of The Home Depot Corporation in Tupelo. Mr. Rorie loved his church, The Orchard and served his community by being an active volunteer in the 8 Days of Hope projects. Survivors include a son, Robert Hans Rorie of Naperville, IL, one sister, Cherryl Ann Cook of West Chicago, IL and a brother, James Rorie of Bristol, IL. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Rorie and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rorie family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662) 539-7000.

