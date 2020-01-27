UNION COUNTY -- Robert Lee Rorie, 66, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his employer, The Home Depot in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6 PM at The Orchard Church on Coley Rd. in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4 PM until service time at The Orchard Church. Burial will follow at Private Family internment will be held at a later date.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.