TUPELO -- Barbara Ruth Rosato, 98, passed away Sunday, December 08, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 10:30 - service time at St. Luke United Methodist Church.

