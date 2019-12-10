Barbara Ruth Grauer "Bobbie" Rosato 98, died in Tupelo on December 8, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Meridian, MS, she moved to Okolona, MS at the age of 12 and attended school there. After graduation she married the love of her life, Peter Rosato, Jr., a native of Bangor, PA. He was the county engineer in Chickasaw County and in the first graduating class of the civil engineering program at Ole Miss. Bobbie and Pete lived in and traveled all of the United States and, in addition, lived in Canada and South Africa. After Pete's death 50 years ago, she continued to travel and worked as office manager for Dr. Robert A. Dale, renowned pediatrician and family friend. She moved to Traceway Retirement community after her son insisted she stop lifting her riding mower to change flat tires. There she found a group of welcoming friends that she loved and also became active on the resident's board. Her church, St. Luke United Methodist Church, was a part of her daily life and she cherished her time with her Sunday school class. Other volunteer activities included working tirelessly to raise support for Sanctuary Hospice House and the Salvation Army. Preceded by her in death were her parents, Earl Self Grauer and Ruth Williams Grauer; her sister, Dorothy Cooper Kelly, and brother, Earl S. Grauer Jr. She is survived by son Peter Rosato, III (Vera), grandchildren Mary Cullen Lombardi (Peter) and Peter Rosato IV (Curry), and beloved great-grandchildren Nicholas Lombardi and Libby and Shelby Rosato. Her devoted and close knit family includes nieces Karen Cooper Dieckman (Harry), Kim Cooper Long (Jerry), and Anne Cooper Owen (Henry), Lisa Grauer Clark, great niece Barbara Grauer Cady, nephew Earl S. Grauer III (Trey), and their children. A Service of Death and Resurrection celebrating her life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with her pastor, Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday only at St. Luke UMC. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38804, and Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
