BRUCE -- Katie Rose, 98, passed away Tuesday, April 07, 2020, at Baptist Calhoun Health Services in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bruce Community Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 10, 2020 one hour prior to service at Bruce Co mmunity Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.