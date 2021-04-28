Lula Hugh Beaty Rose was born June 11, 1938 to Charlie Lee Beaty and Lula Bell Hogue Beaty in Tippah County, Mississippi. She was married to Arnold Jefferson Rose. She worked as a Secretary at American Biltrite and attended the Fellowship Baptist Church. Lula is survived by her three sons: William Rose of Byhalia, MS, Billy Rose of Ripley, MS, Gary Rose of Sherman, MS; two brothers: Rueben Beaty of New Albany, MS and Bobby Beaty of Memphis, TN; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren She was preceded by her husband; her parents and one brother: Curtis Beaty Lula went home to be with the Lord at the age of 82 on April 26, 2021 at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. The visitation will be at the McBride Funeral Home, Friday, April 30 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. then Saturday, May 1 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. The service will start at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Titus Tyler and Bro. Bill Baker will be officiating. Interment will be at Fellowship B.C. Cemetery. Committal will be by Bro. Cody Matlock. The pallbearers will be Jason Rose, Justin Rose, Rodney Rose, Eric Rose, Jeremy Christian and Brant Morgan. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
