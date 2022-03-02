Rose Marie Humphreys Speck passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. Rose was born December 28, 1960, to the late Marilyn West and adopted by Joe Humphreys in Tupelo, MS. Rose is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Speck of Ellistown, MS; siblings, Paul (Wendy) Humphreys of Arkansas, Bill Sneed, and Jonathon Humphreys of New Albany, MS; son, Jeremy (Beth) Bland of Clarksville, TN; grandchildren, Daniel (Monica) and Elizabeth (Mike) of Clarksville, TN, and Christopher (Kyle) of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren, DJ, Junior, Autumn, and Kaya on the way in June.
Rose cared deeply for her family, positioning them at the forefront of her life. She was the caretaker of her brother, Jonathon right up until her final days. Her son Jeremy was her only child and absolute joy of her life. Rose worked all her life beginning at the age of 15 for George Coleman at George’s in New Albany. She made the most of her living working in sewing upholstery positions throughout North MS.
On May 29, 1999, Rose married Jerry Speck, who she loved dearly. Rose and Jerry spent every anniversary in Gatlinburg, TN where they were married. Together they welcomed three grandchildren and three great grandchildren with a fourth set to arrive in June.
Rose loved reading! Among her favorites were Stephen King and mystery novels. There’s no telling how many books she read over the years. In addition, she loved gardening and the outdoors. She grew tomatoes like nobody’s business. Rose had a deep love for her animals over the years and left behind by her precious cat Charlie.
She always called herself lucky to become a grandparent at such a young age, always insistent that she never missed her weekend. Rose and Jerry took them camping and fishing. She taught both Daniel and Chris to ride a bike and made sure Daniel never missed dove hunting season.
Rose never missed a single birthday or holiday. Her heart was big, and she was loyal. She celebrated all our accomplishments and she held us when we cried. Rose was the standard by which love could be measured and every soul she touched in her own unique way.
Rose’s final act of love and grace was to donate her body to the Vanderbilt Cancer Research team. Her wish was to further their knowledge about the cancer that took her from us way too soon. Her remains will be kept in TN with her grandchildren.
Rest easy, Nana. You prepared us well and we will take it from here.
With love,
The family of Rose Marie Humphreys Speck
