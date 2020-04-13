Mary Harless Rose, 55, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home in Ripley, MS. Mary was born on July 10, 1964, to W. E. and Barbara Green Harless in Alabama. She was a homemaker and a member of Falkner Baptist Church. A private Family Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Ripley Cemetery with Bro. Steve Cohen officiating. Mary is survived by her husband: Billy Rose of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Heather Christian (Jeremy), Crystal Morgan (Brant), Jennifer Leann Bray; four sons: Rodney Rose (Stephanie), Erick Rose (Shelly), Lee Wayne Bray, Jonathan Lawrence Bray; three brothers: Willie Harless, Bobby Harless, Kevin Harless; two sisters: Bonnie Ozborne and Lisa Stephens-Pierce; seventeen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son: Danny D. Bray. Expressions of sympathy, for the Rose family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
