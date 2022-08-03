Tupelo—Reginald Francis "Reggie" Rose passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 82 years old. Born in Roanoke, Virginia on June 10, 1940, Reggie was the son of Leslie F. and Odessa Eanes Rose. After his high school graduation, he earned his business degree from Virginia Tech. He married the love of his life, Dolores Bowling Rose, and they enjoyed 61 years together. He began his career in furniture manufacturing with Action/Lane Industries, which transferred him to Tupelo. He retired as senior vice president. It was Reginald who introduced the bar coding system to the furniture industry, thus making vast improvements to the business. However, Reggie was not "all business" by any means. As a member of Calvary Baptist Church, he had a deep faith which carried him through life. He was also known for his volunteer work in the community, such as Sanctuary Hospice House, but especially in the schools his grandchildren attended. He was even named "Parent of the Year" as a grandparent because of this involvement. Reggie was a Master Gardener and was instrumental in the development of the Spring Street Garden. His love for his family was unparalleled and they will cherish the memories of a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Reginald leaves behind his wife, Dolores Rose of Tupelo; four children, Elise Rose Otis and husband, Cavett, of Tupelo, David Rose and wife, Michelle, of Brandon, Kimberly Caron and husband, Dr. Richard Caron, of Tupelo and Kevin Rose, and wife, Elizabeth, of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Leslie Pleasants and husband, Zack, Laura Zumwalt and husband, Casey, Will Otis and wife, Caitlin, Dr. Emilie Russell and husband, Will, Joshua Caron and fiancé, Erin Donlon, Helen Rose, and Walter Rose; four great-grandchildren, Rivers Otis, Griffin Otis, Joel Pleasants, and Emerson Pleasants. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Rose. Services honoring Reginald's memory will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Matt Powell and Dr. John Boler officiating. Private Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Guy Lipscomb, Wilford Roberts, Ed Mitchell, Dr. Jerry Moore, Robert Upchurch, Sr., and John Nail. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or Calvary Baptist Church Missions or Renovations funds, 501 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
