UNION COUNTY -- Sonya Lea Roser, 54, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Region One Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Monday , February 3 at 4 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funerl & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Monday, February 3 from 2 PM to 4 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Private.

