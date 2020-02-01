Sonya Lea Roser, 54, resident of Ripley, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 of injuries received in a vehicle accident that occurred in Memphis. Services honoring the life of Sonya will be at 4 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with burial to be in the Nesbit Cemetery in Desoto County. A Christian Ms. Roser was a life long resident of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. She had been an employ of El Porton restaurant in Collierville and Dirt Cheap Thrift Store in Blue Mountain. Her survivors include her children, Ashley Marie Lackey (Daniel) of Ashland, Dusty Smith ( Jennifer) of Ripley, Brandon Roser of Dickson, CA, her father, Paul Terry Howell of Pontotoc, two brothers, nine grandchildren, two special friends, Jennie and Ricky Barnett of Blue Mountain and a host of nieces and nephews. A visitation will be Monday from 2 PM until 4 PM at the New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the corner of Bankhead and Hwy 30. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Roser family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.