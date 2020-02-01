Sonya Lea Roser

Sonya Lea Roser, 54, resident of Ripley, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 of injuries received in a vehicle accident that occurred in Memphis. Services honoring the life of Sonya will be at 4 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with burial to be in the Nesbit Cemetery in Desoto County. A Christian Ms. Roser was a life long resident of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. She had been an employ of El Porton restaurant in Collierville and Dirt Cheap Thrift Store in Blue Mountain. Her survivors include her children, Ashley Marie Lackey (Daniel) of Ashland, Dusty Smith ( Jennifer) of Ripley, Brandon Roser of Dickson, CA, her father, Paul Terry Howell of Pontotoc, two brothers, nine grandchildren, two special friends, Jennie and Ricky Barnett of Blue Mountain and a host of nieces and nephews. A visitation will be Monday from 2 PM until 4 PM at the New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care located at the corner of Bankhead and Hwy 30. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Roser family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com

