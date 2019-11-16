On Tuesday, November 13th, Daniel (Dan) Franklin Ross, 74, (1944-2019) of Jonesboro, AR passed away in Jonesboro, AR, on National Kindness Day. Dan was born in Paragould, AR to Marion Martel and E.G. Ross on December, 27th 1944. He held the position of Professor of Music and taught the Double Reed Studio at Arkansas State University from 1968-2018. For 24 years, Dan served as Principal Oboist with the Arkansas Symphony and has performed with the North Arkansas Symphony, Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra, Tupelo Symphony, Delta Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, Nashville Symphony, the St. Louis Symphony and the St. Louis Chamber Music Society. He was a frequent soloist with the Forum Sinfonia of Krakow, Poland, and toured with them in the United Stated and Europe. He held the title of Visiting Professor of Oboe at the Academy of Music in Krakow, Poland and has been a soloist with the St. Petersburg and Moscow Philharmonic orchestras in Russia. Dan invented and developed the Ross gouging machines which have been helping oboists make oboe reeds since 1984. Dan has traveled the United States and Europe giving master classes at universities and at International Double Reed Society conventions. Dan Ross simply never met a stranger. He had a passion for teaching, machining, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is known for his kindness, generosity, musicianship, Christmas CDs, and his effective, if not blunt, "Ross-isms." Dan was a member of First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro where he was active with the Pathfinders Sunday school class. Dan is preceded in death by his father and mother, Ed and Martel Ross. He is survived by his wife, Ann Ross of Jonesboro, AR, two sons, Brian Ross (Renee') of Little Rock, and Philip Ross (Laura) of St. Louis, two grandchildren, and siblings, Ed, Bill, and Cindy Ross Buehling. A visitation service will be held at Emerson Funeral Home 1629 E. Nettleton, Jonesboro, AR 72401 on Tuesday, November 19th from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at First United Methodist Church, 801 South Main, Jonesboro, AR with Rev. John Miles and Rev. Patty Soward officiating. A burial service will follow the funeral at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers include past and present members of the ASU Music Department and members of the Pathfinders Sunday School class. Donations may be sent to Arkansas State University Department of Music or First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, AR. Online registry at www.emersonfuneralhome.com.
