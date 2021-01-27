Dickey Ross, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born December 17, 1952 to Collins A. and Mary Elizabeth Dowdy Ross. Dickey was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. He was retired from Hanes Converting, where he was a truck driver. Dickey was a member of the MS Army National Guard. He enjoyed riding horses, hunting and spending time with his family. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. David Barnett and Rev. Josh Sparks officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Doris McKnight Ross; two daughters, Jennifer Horton (Stacey) and Dana Hitt (Jimmy); a son, Jason Ross (Leslie); two sisters, Patsy Nolley (Larry) and Melissa "Missy" Russell (Chris); a sister-in-law, Marilyn Ross; seven grandchildren, Collin Horton (Emily), Aaron Horton (Morgan), Alayna Hitt, Macy Hitt, Jala Ross, Lexie Ross and Brody Ross; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Tim Ross. Pallbearers will be Keith Hill, Will Faust, Collin Horton, Aaron Horton, Brody Ross, Chris Russell and Alex Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne McKnight, Loyd Ray McKnight, William McKnight, Larry Nolley, Laine Robbins and Freddie Heatherly. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Thursday and from 12 to 2 PM Friday at Shady Grove Baptist Church. The family request that mask be worn at the church, and refrain from physical contact (hand shaking and hugging). Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
