Geraldine Ross, 77, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born November 20, 1943, to Gerald and Melba Williams. She worked for Marathon Cheese for 30+ years, and was a hair stylist. She was a member of Tuscumbia Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family especially her grandbabies. She was fun loving and could be sassy at times. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Evetts and Bro. Jimmy Newby officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Randy (Tabitha Otto) Ross; one daughter, Tina (Sammy) Henderson; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Jim Ross; one daughter, Heather Mitchell; one granddaughter, Jimma Kaye Mitchell; her parents; and one sister, Brenda Williams. Pallbearers are Jody Stephenson, John Stephenson, Keenan Ross, Braxton Ross, Tristen Mitchell and Kevin Mitchell. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
