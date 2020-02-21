CORINTH -- Helen Louise Ross, 85, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, February 24 at 11:00 am at Mason Saint Luke MB Church. Visitation will be on Sunday evening, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at National Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.