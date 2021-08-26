Celeste Chantale Ross Holland, 31, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born in Tupelo on August 21, 1990. Her loving parents are Randy Ross and Suzzette Stallings. She enjoyed cooking, especially baking. Her family loved her teacakes and cheesecakes. She loved the mountains and putting puzzles together with her husband, Bryan. Celeste cherished time with her husband and daughter and also spending time with all her family. Prior to being office manager at the family business, Booneville Trucking, she worked at Magnolia Cardiovascular and Thoracic Clinic in Corinth. She enjoyed her work with the clinic and made a lot of lifelong friends. Her beautiful smile will be on the hearts of all her loved ones. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Tuscumbia Baptist Church. Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Jack Whitley will be officiating. A time of visiting will be Friday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM and also on Saturday from 12:00 PM until service time. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Bryan Holland, and daughter, Adlee Jace Ross. She also leaves behind her mother, Suzzette Cosby Stallings (Ralph) of Booneville and her father, Randy Ross of Baldwyn, her brothers, Keenan Ross and wife, Hailey, and Braxton Ross and wife, Jade, all of Booneville, her sisters, Robin Stallings Satcher of Tupelo, and Stacy Stallings Kulikowski (Stephen) of Diamondhead, MS, grandmother, Patsy Cosby, and great-grandmother, Maedell Cosby, all of Booneville. Aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews that are survived by her are Mitzi Cosby Sullivan (Will) of Baldwyn, Jennifer Cosby Cummings (Scotty) and Tina Henderson (Sammy) all of Booneville, Zack DeVaughn, Darby DeVaughn, Kaden Ross, Gavin Kulikowski, Easton Ross, Luke Ross, Logan Kulikowski, Mason Ross, Paisley Ross, and Greyson Ross. She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, FL Cosby; grandfather, Larry Joe Cosby; great-grandmother, Marie Crowe; grandmother, Geraldine Ross; grandfather, Jim Ross; and aunt, Heather Ross Mitchell. Pallbearers will be Keenan Ross, Braxton Ross, Ethan Cummings, Stephen Kulilowski, Zack DeVaughn, Wesley Robinson, and Marc Smith. Memorials and donations may be made to the Adlee Ross Trust Fund at any Renasant Bank. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
