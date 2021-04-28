Jennifer Denise Ross, 34, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident. She was born September 2, 1986, to James Allen Harris Jr. and Rhnea Spencer. She worked for Help At Home. She enjoyed cooking, shopping and spending time with her kids. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Wesley Basden and Bro. Marty Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Rogers Chapel Cemetery in Tippah County. She is survived by her father, James Harris Jr.; her mother, Rhnea (Timmy "Tiny") Spencer; Fiancé, Dennis Thornton; three sons, Hunter Mathis, Jackson Eli Mathis, and Kayson Bradford Ross; one brother, Austin Spencer; one sister, Andrea Spencer; her grandmothers, Shirley Harris and Jo Ann Hancock; and two aunts, Trish Carter and Wendy Lee. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kaylee Brook Mathis; one brother, Tyler Spencer; and her grandfathers, James "Pete" Harris Sr. and Gerald Chapman. Pallbearers are Joel Estes, Cory Chapman, Ryan Hawkins, David Harris, Spencer Thornton and Chris Mathis. Honorary pallbearers are Carter Harris and Jayden Estes. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

