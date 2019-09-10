CORINTH -- Jerry Ross, 65, passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019, at his home in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, September 13 at 12:00 noon at Synagogue Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

