GUNTOWN -- Allen Marquez Ross Jr., 21, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 @ 11:00A.M. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 @ 3-5p.m. and family hour 5-6 p.m. at Agnew & sons funeral home of Verona. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Garden.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.