Margaret Holt Ross age 94 died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo MS. Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Friendship Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Sanderson officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the 716 2nd Ave N location of Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory. She was born on Friday, January 08, 1926 in Lee County, MS to the late Thomas Madison and Isolene Evans Hussey. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Columbus, MS for over 50 years where she was active in several ministries. She lived in Columbus for 61 years before moving to Tupelo in 2011 to be near her daughter and family. Survivors include: Daughter: Cindy Ross Sanders McAuley (Malcolm), Tupelo, MS Son: Ben Ross, Jr., Tupelo, MS Sister: Jane Berryhill (Bob), Muskogee, OK Four grandchildren: John Sanders, Jr. (Joan), Tupelo, MS, Wendy Hutson (Kirby), Madison, MS, Taylor Sanders (Amanda), Tupelo, MS, and Mericlare Paxton (Lee), Inverness Ten great grandchildren Preceded by: Husband: Ben Ross, Sr. Two sons: Carl Dudley Ross and Gary Ross Son in law: Dr. John Sanders Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church P.O. Box 829 Columbus MS 39703 or Sanctuary Hospice House P.O. Box 2177 Tupelo MS 38803
