Rodney Shay Ross, 59,passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore, Amory, MS. Born on October 16, 1961, in Waukegan, Illinois, he was a son of Gwyn Wallace Bacot and the late Stanley Ross. Shay grew up in Illinois, Natchez, Louisiana, and Amory. He graduated with the Amory High School class of 1979. A determined man, later in life, Shay went back to school. He furthered his education in Florida and graduated from Florida State University in 1994. Needless to say, Shay was a diehard Florida State fan. He worked for many years serving the public. His job, in the tourism industry, carried him to many places in the United States. He worked on the Mississippi Queen Steamboat out of New Orleans. He was a server, wine steward, and later became the maitre d' on the Mississippi Queen. With great attention to detail, he always ensured that his customers' experiences were wonderful. He was blessed during his lifetime, with a loving wife, Kim, and a son, of whom he was very proud. Shay was Catholic and he believed in God. He was a great husband, wonderful father, and he always had a generous heart for those in need. In life, his family meant the world to him. He loved to cook and entertain, oftentimes sharing his meals with others. He often played classic rock music or sports talk radio. Football was definitely one of his main passions, he watched a lot of football and his knowledge of the teams and their players was amazing. Some of his close friends were Steve Hitt, Steve Robertson, Jay Vaughn, Ron Ivy, Mike Malski, and Robbie Hall. Shay was a jokester, and he kept these guys on their toes. Having been exposed to so many different cultures and ways of life, Shay's life was full, yet his family and friends mourn his much too early departure. They are comforted knowing he is with God and they will cherish all the memories made with him through the years. His legacy will live on in their hearts. His is survived by his wife, Kim Hitt Ross, Amory, MS; son, Alex Ross, Amory, MS; mother, Gwyn Bacot (Bill), Natchez, MS; sisters, Rhonda Young (Lee), Nashville, TN, Nikki Bacot, Natchez, MS; brother, Mike Ross (Jan), Baton Rouge, LA; sister-in-law, Gayle Brown (Darrin), Amory, MS; brothers-in-law, Steve Hitt, Aberdeen, MS, Chris Hitt (April), Amory, MS; a host of nieces and nephews; and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Stanley Ross. A memorial service to celebrate Shay's life will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Forward Church with Bro. Greg Huguely officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.