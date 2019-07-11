Brenda Radach Rossetti, 54, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence in New Albany. She was born January 3, 1965, in Virginia Beach, VA., to the late Raymond and Hazel Radach. She grew up a 'Navy brat' and graduated from Hickory Flat, MS., High School. She married Dr. Donnie Rossetti on December 30, 1999. She was a homemaker and secretary. Funeral Mass will be at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in New Albany. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband: Dr. Donnie Rossetti; 1 daughter: Trisha Crum (Jason) of Southaven, MS.; 2 sons: Joseph and Samuel Rossetti, both of New Albany; 2 brothers: Terry Radach (Billie) of Spanaway, WA., and Bill Radach of New Albany; 2 sisters: Diane Radach and Lisa Culver (Michael), both of Arlington, TX.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in New Albany. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, New Albany, building fund or to The American Heart Association. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
