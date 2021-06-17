Rachel Rossi St. Louis- Rachel Rossi of St. Louis, formally of Marietta, aged 91 entered into eternal rest June 15, 2021. Wife of the late Frank Rossi, mother of Patricia (Hal) Hancock, Tupelo, Frank (Valerie Held) Rossi of Festus, Mo., Bob (Mary) Rossi of Wisconsin, Cynthia Jo (Kavin) Chambers of St. Louis ,the late Laura (Gary) Richmond and Fred (survived by Joan) Rossi. 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great- grandchildren. Four sisters Lou Thomas, of Booneville, Patsy Chappell of Tupelo, Joyce Barber and Nancy Smith of Marietta, two brothers, Will Greene of Dennis and Lynn (Sarah) Greene of Marietta. Preceding her in death were two sisters, Louise Panis and Nellie Simmons, four brother's, J.W., Huey, Lamar and Jimmy Lane also her parents Vivian and Herman Greene. She was a wonderful caregiver whether it was the elderly or babysitting numerous children in her lifetime. She loved going fishing and cooking for her family. A Memorial will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, St. Louis, on Saturday, June 19, at 2.p. m. , a Memorial service will be held in Mississippi at Zion's Rest Church of Christ on June 27, at 3 p. m. In lieu of flowers, donation to The Mary Culver Home, 221 W. Washington Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122 will be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

