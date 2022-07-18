A funeral service for Caroline Francis Roth, 22, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Rogers Spiritual Life Center at East Texas Baptist University Chapel in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Yates Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Downs Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Caroline passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born June 6, 2000, in Houston, Texas to Brendan Roth and Marcy Minor. She was a senior at Ole Miss in Oxford, MS with plans to graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in Hospitality Management. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She was a 2018 graduate of Marshall High School where she was active in cheerleading, cross-country, Future Farmers of America, and the National Honor Society. She radiated love and light to all those around her. She loved animals, was a beloved babysitter, and loved serving her community. Whether she was volunteering to help protect abused and neglected children or spending her Thanksgivings delivering meals to the elderly and underprivileged, she had a passion to serve others. She cherished the honor of following in her Yaya's legacy and serving as the Duchess of Marshall in the 2019 Tyler Rose Festival. Most importantly she loved her family immensely and was proud to be their "Goat." Her sweet Caroline sparkle lives on through the lives she touched, and she forever changed the world for the better. She is survived by her parents; four brothers, Jackson Roth, Henry Roth, Cameron Haller and Nathan Hicks; paternal grandparents, Carl and JoAnn Roth; maternal grandparents, Gene and Joyce Minor; aunt and uncles, Indy Roth Fenton, Micah Fenton and Dylan Roth; cousins, Miles Fenton, Liam Fenton and Ben Fenton; her special people, Mandy Abraham, Kurt Truelove, Jennifer Baldwin, Cade Bickerdike and Kirsten Lasell and her beloved dog Phoebe along with other family and many close friends. Pallbearers will be Cade Bickerdike, Ty Kirkland, Joe Black, Brophy Somerford, Robert Evans and Tucker Barton. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN or the Epilepsy Foundation.
