David Scott Rouse, 35, of Tupelo, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Purvis Chapel of Moore Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. with services immediately following at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Caney Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Rouse was a member of Caney Baptist Church. He was an employee of Cooper Tire in Tupelo. He enjoyed fishing, watching the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Braves. He loved spending time with his family. He was a wonderful father and friend and will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Arlin Rouse; his brother, Daniel Steven Rouse; and his grandparents, Sedgie and Earnestine Rouse. He is survived by his wife, Dakota Rouse of Houlka, MS; his daughter, Natalie Rouse of Houlka, MS; his unborn son, Abel Rouse; his mother, Chung (Ken) Tindell of Cocoa Beach, FL; his sisters, Emily (Jamie) Scott of Purvis, MS and Melissa (Jason) Miller of Hattiesburg, MS; his nephews, Chance, Colton, Corbin, and Liam; his nieces, Harper, and Talula; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
