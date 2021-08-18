Helen Larue Rouse, 91, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Belmont, MS and worked in garment manufacturing. She was married to N.R. Rouse in 1948 and was married for forty-three years until his passing in 1991. She was a member of Chapel Hill Church of God of Prophecy where she served in several capacities in the church and served the Lord whole heartedly. She was a prayer warrior and a kind, loving soul with a huge heart. She loved so deeply her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She enjoyed her flowers, playing games and doing puzzles. Services will be Friday, August 20, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Billy West and Bro. Charlie Summerford officiating. The family requests masks and social distancing. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by three children- Alan Rouse (Betty), Don Rouse (Donna) and Lavonia Rouse Dickerson; seven grandchildren - Ronnie Rouse II (Erika), Michelle Rouse Hopkins (Ricky), Alan Rouse II (Alison), Chasten Rouse (Vanessa), Kalen Rouse, Emily Dickerson Bell (Hayden) and Ben Dickerson; five great-grandchildren- Quentin Rouse, Gavin Rouse, Conner Rouse, Cayson Rouse, Bella Grace Rouse and two others on the way; three sisters - Jean Henderson, Bonita Oswalt and Carolyn Sanders and one brother- Gary Lee Fuller. She was preceded in death by her husband, N.R. Rouse, two sons, Ronald Lee Rouse and Timothy Glen Rouse and her parents, Calvin Lee and Violet Pharr Fuller. Pallbearers will be Chasten Rouse, Ricky Hopkins, Alan Rouse II, Ronnie Rouse II, Quentin Rouse and Gavin Rouse. Visitation will be Friday, August 20, 10-12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
