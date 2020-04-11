Christine Lynn Roush, 58, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence in Houston. She was born August 25, 1961 in Pekin, Illinois, the daughter of Lonnie Reynolds and Patricia Martin Jackson. She grew up in Lee County and attended school at Saltillo. Christine worked as a seamstress in the furniture industry. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was a big fan of George Strait. Christine enjoyed taking care of her dogs, making jewelry, drawing, and working in her yard. She loved her roses and wild flowers. Christine leaves behind three children, Stacy Allred, Leslie Kline, and Lonnie Stone; eight grandchildren, Chelsea Daniels, Steffen Cox, Emma Allred, Rainer Kline, Novaleigh Stone, John Stone, Anna Stone, and Serenity Stone; one great-grandson, Kholby Daniels; and her best friend and caregiver, Sandy Wheeler; seven sisters and three brothers. She was preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Reynolds, and her mother, Patricia Martin Jackson. Private services will be held for the family. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
