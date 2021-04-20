Rebecca "Becky" Sue Rowan passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County on April 19, 2021. She was born May 17, 1948 to the late Delma B. Taylor and Mavis Harrison Taylor. She graduated from Myrtle High School. A few years later, she attended Northeast Mississippi Community College to obtain her nursing degree. During her career as a nurse, she worked at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, Graceland Nursing Home and finished out her career with Union County Schools as the school nurse for 29 years. As the school nurse, she was able to touch the lives of many children and teachers. She was elected School Nurse of the Year for the State of Mississippi during her tenure. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, all times to be held at First Baptist Church of New Albany with Bro. Andrew Chesteen and Bro. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery. She has two children whom she dearly loved, Dr. David Kevin Rowan (Allison) and Tammy McDonald (Michael); five grandchildren, Zachary McDonald, Caleb McDonald, Charlsey Rowan, Rhett Stegall and McKinley Stegall. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Joe Rowan; and parents, Delma B. Taylor and Mavis Harrison Taylor. The family request that memorials be made to the Acts 1:8 Mission Fund, First Baptist Church of New Albany. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
