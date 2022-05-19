Betty was born on April 11, 1933 to Luther Thurman and Laura Sue Huffstatler. Her father passed away early in her life, so Betty loved and cherished her eleven brothers and sisters. On June 4, 1950, Betty married Winton Clark Rowan, and they rode off together on a motorcycle. Together they had three daughters and a son, who were the most important part of their life. The love that they shared as a family grew stronger as the family grew in size with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty was in management in several factories, and was also a cosmetologist. She enjoyed spending time at their cabin and on the pontoon boat, gardening her flowers, being a caregiver and helping others. But what she loved most was loving other people, and she will be dearly missed by all of her family, friends, and all who knew her. Services for Mrs. Rowan will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at New Harmony Baptist Church at 11:00am with Dr. Donald Payne and Rev. Kevin Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 5pm till 7pm on Friday May 20, 2022 at United Funeral Service, and also from 10:00am till the start of the service at New Harmony. She is survived by three daughters; Patricia Ann Campbell (Bill), Judy Faye Ray (Ronald), Charlotte Sue Payne (Dr. Donald), one son, Winton Clark Rowan, Jr. (Penny), one sister, Lillie Nelson (Buck), eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Winton Clark Rowan, six brothers and four sisters. Pallbearers are; Zach Rowan, Chris Laher, Austin Taylor, Carson Taylor, Caleb Cockrell, Payne Cockrell, Daniel Cobb, and Rylan Tutor. Honorary Pallbearers are Sunshine Health and Rehab staff, New Harmony Baptist Church Members, Lillie and Buck Nelson, Betty Jo Hill, Margaret Pannell, Nancy Tompkins, Jackie Rowan, Carol Lane Huffstatler Pryor, and Marshall Nault. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
