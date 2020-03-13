Charles Ray Rowan, 92, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Mobile, AL. He was a veteran of World War II; the owner of Rowan's Body, Frame and Muffler Shop for fifty-three years; and an active member and deacon of Baldwyn First Baptist Church for over fifty years. When he moved to Mobile in 2019, it was important to him to belong to a local body of believers so he joined Spring Hill Baptist Church to worship with his daughter and her family. Charles is survived by his son, Kenneth Rowan (Brenda) of Baldwyn; daughter, Pat Rowan Richey (Terry) of Mobile, AL; and son, Tim Rowan (Amy) of Terry, MS. Seven grandchildren: Tracy Rowan Walden (Brad); Susan Rowan McBrayer (Davy Joe); Laura Allyson Richey Miller (Randolph); Abby Richey Hines (Worth); Jeremy Rowan (Sarah Margaret); Luke Rowan (Madison); and Sarah-Kate Rowan. Eleven great grandchildren: Brittney and Will Walden; Caleb and Joshua McBrayer; Allie Grace and Anne Catchings Miller; Mary Bennett and Lainey Hines; Spears and Lynlee Rowan, and Andi Rowan. Brothers, David (Peggy) and Ross; sister, Nan Rowan McDonald; and sisters-in-laws Carolyn and Sharon Rowan; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife, Hallie Grace Copeland Rowan; his parents, William and Ione Rowan; and brothers, Bill, Bob, and Jerry. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Reverend Tim Rowan and Reverend Terry Richey will be officiating. Pallbearers are Caleb, Joshua, and Davy Joe McBrayer; Randolph Miller; Jeremy and Luke Rowan; Will and Brad Walden. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
