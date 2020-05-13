David "Pops" Lesley Rowan,78, went home on March 11, 2020 surrounded by his wife and girls. The love he had for his family said it all. He was married almost 56 years to the love of his life, Peggy Dees Rowan. He was the fifth of seven children, born on January 24, 1942 to the late William and Ione Rowan. David was a member, deacon and Sunday School teacher at Kirkville Baptist Church. Over 40 years ago he opened the doors of his family business, Rowan Tires and always worked hard to provide for his family. His mornings began with a drive through town before his workday started. He just had to see what cars were hauled in. Spoiling grandchildren was his specialty. He was an avid dog trainer and bird hunter, One of his favorite hobbies was spending time on the golf course. Our only hope is that he's enjoying that endless 18 holes with his friends. Graveside services will be held @ Kirkville Cemetery on Friday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Mike Reeves and Bro. Justin Watson officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Rowan; (3) daughters, Vicky (Shane) Pennington; Tina (Ricky) Newby and Mandy (Joey) Dugger; David was "Pops" to his eight grandchildren; Luke (Lane) Dugger, Maylee, Madee Kate and Koen Dugger, Kenzie (Wesley) Roberts, Lane and Abby Grace Pennington, Edy Reece Newby; one great-grandchild Briggs Roberts; sister, Nan McDonald. He was preceded in death by his parents; (5) brothers, Charles Ray, Bill Maness, Bob, Jerry and Ross. Pallbearers will be Luke Dugger, Lane Pennington, Ben Bennett, Wesley Roberts, Shane Pennington, Ricky Newby, Joey Dugger and Kenny Wayne Bennett. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Watson, Mark McCreary, Carlton Spigner, George Heavener, Tommy Gamble and Pete Buse. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
