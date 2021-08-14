Fleet Edwin Rowan, 94, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born on August 4, 1927, to the late Marshall B. Rowan and Mary Cleo McCord Rowan. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. He was a US Army Veteran. He retired from the Day Brite Lighting Company where he worked for 35 years. He also had farming interests where he continued to work as long as his health permitted. Funeral Services will be at New Harmony Baptist Church beginning at 2:00pm on Monday August 16, 2021 with Bro. Kevin Williams and Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Jewel Langford Rowan; three nephews: Charles Edwin Sappington (Kay) of Gulfport, Mississippi, Bobby Earl Sappington (Jennifer), and Thomas Marshall Sappington (Debbie) of New Albany, and one niece Martha Carol Chandler (Eddie) of New Albany. He is preceded in death by his son Edwin Keith Rowan, his parents, a brother Connelly Rowan, and two sisters, Maxine Rowan and Vera Mae Sappington. Visitation will be at New Harmony Baptist Church from noon till the start of the service at 2:00pm. Memorials may be made to New Harmony Fund, attention: Lesley Rakestraw, 1034 CR 252, Blue Springs, MS 38828 United Funeral Service will fly the United States Army flag in honor of his service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be in entrusted with these arrangements.
