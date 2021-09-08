Linda Louise Pankey Rowan, 76, died September 6, 2021. She was born July 21, 1945 to Elmer W. Pankey and Mildred Jernigan Pankey. Mrs. Rowan owned a restaurant, furniture store, and was an owner operator for her trucking company. She designed and developed homes, which she enjoyed for many years. Her greatest love was her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro Jerry Garrison officiating. Visitation will be from 1 till the start of the service at 2pm. She is survived by her husband, Jack Rowan Sr., one daughter, Georgia Brown; three step sons, Jack Rowan Jr. (Tori) Michael Rowan (Francine) and Marty Rowan (D.J.); nine grandchildren, Alex Collins, Regan Collins, Kara Quinnelly, Laine' Rowan, Jaade Harger, Christian Rowan, Jacob Rowan, Michael Rowan, and Wil Rowan; one sister, Elizabeth Ware, and four brothers, Bobby Pankey, Billy Pankey, Ronnie Pankey, and Rickey Pankey. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Faye Hall, and two brothers, Sonny Pankey and Donnie Pankey. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.