Linda Louise Pankey Rowan, 76, died September 6, 2021. She was born July 21, 1945 to Elmer W. Pankey and Mildred Jernigan Pankey. Mrs. Rowan owned a restaurant, furniture store, and was an owner operator for her trucking company. She designed and developed homes, which she enjoyed for many years. Her greatest love was her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro Jerry Garrison officiating. Visitation will be from 1 till the start of the service at 2pm. She is survived by her husband, Jack Rowan Sr., one daughter, Georgia Brown; three step sons, Jack Rowan Jr. (Tori) Michael Rowan (Francine) and Marty Rowan (D.J.); nine grandchildren, Alex Collins, Regan Collins, Kara Quinnelly, Laine' Rowan, Jaade Harger, Christian Rowan, Jacob Rowan, Michael Rowan, and Wil Rowan; one sister, Elizabeth Ware, and four brothers, Bobby Pankey, Billy Pankey, Ronnie Pankey, and Rickey Pankey. She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Faye Hall, and two brothers, Sonny Pankey and Donnie Pankey. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

