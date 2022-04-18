Linda Rowan, 81, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She had a smile that would light up a room when she entered it. And a foot seemingly made of lead when she hopped in a car. Our hearts ache as we mourn her loss. But our spirit rejoices with smiles of our own, as we reflect on the memories of a life well lived. Linda Jean Rowan is now home in heaven with The Lord. Linda's life was literally a journey. After marrying her late husband Paul Rowan in 1957, they spent the next 40 plus years traversing the country with their family, living in 13 different states before returning back home to Baldwyn, MS to retire. She loved to travel. There were several international trips to European and South American countries along the way. Always returning with souvenirs and gifts for her loved ones. Linda loved flowers and plants. She was especially fond of tulips, hydrangeas, and geraniums. And that smile of hers would light up when she proudly showed you her pineapple plant that she nursed to maturity from a pineapple cutting. Really, any plant made her happy. Linda was a fantastic cook, southern style, of course. In her earlier years, she presented a southern spread fit for a king on many occasions. And oh, those desserts. She baked a mean cake and absolutely delicious pies. But the thing that made her smile the most was her family. When family gathered together on those special occasions, her smile turned into joyous laughter as she enjoyed the rooms filled with family. She is survived by her daughter Thresa Pohlman (Kevin), a son Paul Rowan (Regina Bollinger), two granddaughters and four great grandchildren, Stephanie Estess (Parker and Chase Perkins), Stacy Muro (Husband Jordan, Madelyn and Avery). Also surviving is Regina Whitson, her loving and devoted caregiver of the past three years who was a gift from God. Linda was preceded in death by her late husband of nearly 62 years, Paul Morgan Rowan; her daughter Paula Jean Rowan; her parents, John D and Emma Thomas Shook; three brothers, Clinton Shook, Austin Shook, Chester Shook and a sister, Barbara Miles. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20th at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral services, officiated by Rev Tracy Arnold will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21st at 11:00 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
