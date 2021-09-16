Rosalind Renae Rowe-Raspberry, 53, was born on June 23, 1968 in Monroe County to Smith Rowe and Annie Mary Holiday-Rowe. She departed this life on September 10, 2021 leaving sacred memories with those she loved. She received her education from Aberdeen Schools and Mississippi State University. She worked 29 years at Sam's Club in Tupelo, MS. She was a member of White Hill M.B. Church. Her kindness and smile was contagious to all she met. Visitation will be at Community Funeral Directors in Okolona, MS Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4-6p.m. Services will be at White Hill M.B. Church on Saturday, September 18 at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at Zion Springs Cemetery - Okolona, MS. Survivors include a loving daughter, Paleif Raspberry of the home; her mother and father, Annie Mary Holliday-Rowe and Smith Rowe both of Aberdeen; three sisters, Elaine, Ruby and Senatra (Bob) McCrudy; two brothers: John and Willie (Martha) Rowe. Family and Friends may sign guestbook at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.