Barbara Ann Williams Rowe, 80, passed away on July 30, 2019, after battling an extended illness. She lived a rich life blessed with family and friends and will be greatly missed and always loved. Barbara was born on November 13, 1938 to Harvey and Hazel Williams in Augusta, Georgia. She was married to Edward P. Rowe Sr for 64 years and together they had 6 children. Barbara retired from Whirlpool Corp in Oxford and before had worked for many years at Harco Pharmacy in New Albany. She and her husband Ed, retired to the Thaxton community where they enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, boating at Pickwick Lake, taking care of their dog Rowdy and spending time with family. She was a devout wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, friend and Christian. Barbara was preceded in death by a brother; Ron "Bubba" Williams and her parents Harvey R. and Hazel Williams. She leaves behind her children: Pam (Mark) Brann, Steve (Tamara) Rowe, Linda (Chris) Heaton, Lori (Barney) Hodges, Perry (Kathy) Rowe, and Amy (Bob) Mercier, a sister Debbie (Mike) Long; a sister-in-law Norma Williams; a special family friend, Jimmy Box, respectfully known as "Big Brother"; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at United Funeral Service in New Albany from 11am-2pm with funeral services beginning at 2pm in the chapel. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.