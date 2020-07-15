OKOLONA, MS -- Roy Lee Rowe, 38, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Sherer Richardson Nursing Facility in Okolona, MS. Services will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:30am, Graveside at Oddfellows Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.