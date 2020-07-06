Ollan Kenneth Rowell of Aberdeen, MS passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. He was 91 years old. Ollan was the son of James Kelcy and Molene (Parker) Rowell. He was born in Tremont, MS February 18, 1929. He was married in Dothan, AL to Barbara Jennette Scarborough on October 9, 1951. Ollan joined the Navy at 14. He served as a seaman 1st class in the South Pacific during WWII aboard the submarine rescue vessel USS Widgeon (AM-22) and later on the submarine USS Saury (SS-189). After completing his naval duty, he enlisted in the Air Force and served there until he retired as a Tech Sergeant in 1964. While in the Air Force Ollan served as an Electronics Warfare Officer (EWO) and senior crew chief aboard B-36, B-47, and B-52 Strato-Jet bombers under the Strategic Air Command. Ollan was stationed in Tokyo, Japan; Eielson AFB Alaska; March AFB Riverside, CA; Glasgow AFB Glasgow, MT; Brookley AFB Mobile, AL; and Kessler AFB Biloxi, MS. Upon his retirement from the USAF, he began his career with Ingalls Ship Building Pascagoula, MS East Bank Facilities in the fast attack submarine program. He later transferred to cost estimating and change order departments. He advanced to Superintendent of Shipbuilding of the West Bank Facilities where he outfitted weapons systems on US Navy Spruance and Aegis Class destroyers. Ollan retired from Ingalls in 1983. After Ollan retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding, he moved to Aberdeen, MS and later developed the Walnut Main and Walnut Point communities in Aberdeen. Ollan was a 33rd degree Mason and member of the Grand Lodge of Mississippi, Joppa Temple, and York Rite Masonic Lodge. He was active with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in Mobile, AL and in the Jackson County, MS Sheriff's Reserve. Ollan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting with family and friends at his beloved cabin on the lake in Aberdeen. He is preceded in death by his parents James Kelcy and Molene (Parker) Rowell, his wife of 30 years, Barbara Scarborough Rowell, Ocean Springs, MS, his brother James Darrel Rowell, Acmar, AL, and a sister Mary Ann Rowell Crosby, Aberdeen, MS. He is survived by his brother William Thomas Temple, Jackson, MS, his sister Martha Jean Rowell Morrison (Walter), Pontotoc, MS, sons, Richard Kenneth Rowell, Aberdeen, MS, Stephen Parker Rowell (Karen), Vicksburg, MS, and daughter Leigh Anne Rowell Phillips (Aubrey), Elberta, AL. Ollan has eleven grandchildren, Chris, Harley, Jesse, Lura, Taylor, Ryan, Kristina, Kaden, Lera, Luba, Vlad, and a lively group of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be Wednesday, July 8th at 3:00 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen, MS. with Bro. Van Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm until the hour of service. Burial will be at Pine Crest Cemetery, Mobile, AL. Pallbearers will be Ryan Hoxie, Kaden Rowell, Vlad Rowell, Aubrey Phillips, Phillip Rowell, Billy Ray Rowell, William Rowell and John McBeth. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedworriorproject.org or by calling 1-855-448-3997, or to a charity of their choosing. The family wishes to express their special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Mississippi Veterans' Home Oxford, MS for their love and care of our Father.
