Allene Williams Rowin Hubbard was born in Itawamba County on March 1, 1934, and passes away at Maddox House Dementia Home in Hernando, MS on September 4, 2022. She was delivered at home by her father, as the doctor did not make it in time. She was one of 12 children born to Pearlie Waddle Williams and Forrest Williams. She graduated IAHS in Fulton and attended both Itawamba Junior College and Northeast MS Junior College, earning two nursing degrees. She worked as an RN for over 30 years. She was a former member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in New Albany and a current member of Carriage Hills Baptist Church in Southaven. Services will be 12:00 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. Don Baggett and Steve McKinney officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Wednesday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Daniel) Lackey of Hernando; step-sons: George (Debbie) Hubbard of Hernando and Johnny (Cindy) Hubbard of Flowood, MS; sister, Virginia (Billy) Sheffield; brother, James L. (Carol) Williams; host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, both husbands: Roy C. Rowin and Max Hubbard; 9 siblings. Pallbearers will be Steve McKinney, Bill Sheffield, Scotty Sheffield, Mark Warren, Jason Williams, Mark Williams. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.