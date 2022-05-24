Dorothy Faye Rowland,92, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was former employee of Rowland's Grocery and Prentiss Mfg. She enjoyed going to church, playing bingo at the nursing home, and playing games with her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and getting calls and visits. She was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Adam Miller and Bro. Mark Shiers officiating. Burial will be in Booneville City Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Edward Rowland (Leslee) of Saltillo and Steve Rowland (Linda) of Collierville, TN; sister, Eva Sullins of West Union, IL; grandchildren, Hannah Rowland of Saltillo, Michael Rowland (Peggy) of Memphis, TN, Jonathan Rowland (Lauren) of Germantown, TN and Tim Rowland (Lindsey) of Arlington, TN; four great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Rowland; parents, Oscar and Nancy Harris; brothers, Wade Harris and Wayne Harris. Visitation will be Friday at Waters Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
