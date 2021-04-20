Ms. Martha Lucille Clark Rowland, 104, passed from her earthly home on April 19, 2021 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS. Mrs. Rowland was born on August 13, 1916 in Montpelier, Mississippi to Henry Grady Clark and Virginia Coleman Clark. She was a retired store owner of Rowland Hardware Store and a member of First United Methodist Church. She was married to the late Raymond Rowland Sr. in 1939. Lucille was an exceptional artist, bridge player, solitaire player, cook- known especially for her divinity candy, teacakes, and her macaroni and cheese. She also taught all the grandchildren to drive before stopping at the age of 100 years old. "At 6:15 P.M. on April 19, 2021 our whole world was shattered, but our Mother/ Mommy/ Granny/ Maw-Maw went to her eternal home. God needed her more than us and we are at peace knowing all her pain is gone." Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Houston from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on at 1:00 P.M. on April 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Houston with Rev. Roger McGrew and Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Pallbearers will be Lamar Aldridge, Dewayne Vaughan, Rick Campbell, Kevin Parker, Rusty Gavin, and Jerry Walls. Lucille was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories of family gatherings, travels, and friends. Ms. Rowland is survived by her daughter, Martha (Keith) Armstrong of Houston, TX; her son, Raymond (Rhonda) Rowland Jr. of McCondy; one nephew, David (Lillie) Rowland; her grandchildren, Monica (Lamar) Aldridge, Rick (Kathy) Campbell, Ammie (Dewayne) Vaughan, Rusty (Michele) Gavin, Deana (Jeff) Gipson, and Lysbeth (Kevin) Parker; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren. Ms. Rowland is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband, Raymond R Rowland, Sr. and one sister, Evelyn Cliett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 123 Houston, MS 38851 OR Palmer Home P.O. Box 746 Columbus, MS 39703 **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
