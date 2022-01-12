PFC Jimmy Rowland was born on February 14, 1931, and enlisted in the U. S. Army on 15, December 1948. He served in the Heavy Mortar Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, while the division defended against a Democratic People's Republic of Korea (D.P. R. K., also known as North Korea) offensive in July 1950. PFC Rowland was reported Missing In Action while fighting the enemy along the Kum River north of Taejon, Republic of Korea (R.O.K., also known as South Korea), on July 16, 1950 and American forces reported that they could not locate or recover his remains. His unit dropped him from the rolls in August 1950. In February 1951, four sets of remains were recovered. Three of the individuals were identified as casualties of the 19th Infantry Regiment, but the fourth was unable to be identified. Those remains were later transported with all the other unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In July 2018 historians and anthropologists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency proposed a plan to disinter and identify the 652 Korean War unknown burials at the Punchbowl. On March 04, 2019 as part of the Korean War Identification project his remains were disinterred and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Scientists from DPAA, and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System was successful in identifying PFC Rowland. The family was then notified with the wonderful news. Rowland's name is recorded on the American Battle Monument Commission's Courts of the missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for. The family and community of Baldwyn are proud to have PFC Jimmy Rowland home and that he will finally be laid to rest with his family. Funeral services with full military honors will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with his nephew, JB Williams, Bro. Joe Coggins and U. S. Representative Trent Kelly officiating. Full graveside services with Military honors will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Baldwyn MS. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Rowland; brother-in-law, Flavis A. "Bill" Bishop; nieces and nephews, Stanley Rowland, Carolyn Gardner Wilson (Mark), Joseph Rowland, JB Williams (Susie), Steve Rowland (Linda), Edward Rowland (Leslee), Tommy M. Morgan (Joanna), Annette M. Newborn (Bobby), Rickey Morgan, Jeanie Henderson (Mark), Dorothy Marie Coggins (Joe), Frances Dempsey (Tommy), Billie Ann Bishop Jennings, Brenda McCord (Randy),Peggy Williams (Billy), Flavis Bishop Jr. (Kathy), Cheryl Petty Caldwell, Rodney Petty (Lisa), Ann Mullins (Randy), Nancy Nance (Keith), Janet Dye Bandovich, Tammy West and Trish Rowland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Bob" Thomas Rowland and Josephine Frances Heavner Rowland; siblings, Howard M. Rowland (Virginia), Ruby Irene Rowland Williams (Lamar), Wesley Rowland, Cecil Q. Rowland, Luna Mae Rowland Morgan (Milton), Helen S. Rowland Bishop, Mary Etta Rowland Petty (Raymond), Finis O. Rowland Morgan, Sarah Frances Rowland Morgan (Kenneth), Hallie Alberta Rowland Morrison Pyles, Janie Lee Rowland Dye and Bobby Wayne Rowland; nieces and nephews, Regetta Rowland, Paul Allen Williams, Jimmy Dale Williams, Kirk Rowland, James Allen Morgan (Cheri) and Jimmy Lewis Morgan. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to the American Veteran Organization of your choice, or Asbury Cemetery fund either by direct deposit at Farmers & Merchants Bank or mail directly to Asbury Methodist Church P. O. Box 203 Baldwyn, MS 38824. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.