On Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, Robert Roy Rowland, Sr., 71, resident of Falkner and proud Vietnam Army Veteran, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance honoring the life of Mr. Rowland will be at 2 PM Saturday, March 13 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Moore officiating. Mr. Rowland was born August 17, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late JC and Helen Corrine Schular Rowland. He was a 1968 graduate of Falkner High School and was married September 25, 1971 to his beloved wife, Jamie Gail Berryhill Rowland who survives. A Christian, Mr. Rowland was a faithful member of Shepard's Chapel Church in Gravett, AR and a valued employee of Memphis Equipment Company for 42 years before retiring seven years ago. Mr. and Mrs. Rowland loved to travel and made their bi-annual trips to Gatlinburg and the Carolinas as long as health permitted. He also played the guitar and traveled with his dad's band, The Mississippi Travelers. In earlier years, Mr. Rowland could be heard playing his guitar on WTXI Radio in Ripley and he once had the pleasure of playing the guitar behind Dolly Parton. An avid outdoorsman, prankster and jokester, he will remembered for "tinkering and piddlin" with old cars, riding motorcycles and his devotion to Pastor Murry's daily Bible readings. Blessed with a loving family, the memories he made will be cherished forever. The family finds comfort in knowing that our loss...is Heaven's gain. Visitation will be one hour before services Saturday, March 13 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife, memories will continue to be shared by two sons, Robert Roy Rowland, Jr (Gwyn) of Falkner and Michael Samuel J Rowland of Mesa, AZ, one sister, Sharon Rowland of Falkner, four brothers, James Rowland of Southaven, John Rowland (Lisa) of West Memphis, AR, Roger Rowland (Bonnie) and Ronnie Rowland (Faye), both of Falkner, four grandchildren, Jacob, Alexandra, Ellie and Ava Rowland, fifteen nieces and nephews, a special friend, Sherry Townsend and his childhood friend, Ronnie Crum. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Jean Lorraine Rowland. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Rowland and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Rowland family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
