Sue Rowland, 73, passed away Monday, January 04, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM at graveside in Salem Baptist Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A drive by visitation will be held Saturday at the funeral home 12 noon until 2:00 PM.

