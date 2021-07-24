Susan Latonya "Tonya" Rowland, 49, went to her eternal home on Friday, July 23, 2021. Tonya was born on September 7, 1971 in Pontotoc to Harold Scruggs and Marilyn Edith Mallette. Tonya married, Jason Rowland they together they have one son, Chance. Tonya loved her family and spending time with them. With her infectious personality, she always made everyone around her feel special. She was a caregiver at heart not only taking care of everyone around her but making it her career. Tonya enjoyed staying active, she often would travel, motor ride, four-wheel ride and mud ride. Tonya had a passion to listening to music. Tonya is survived by her husband, Jason Rowland of Union County; mother, Marilyn Mallette of Saltillo; son, Chance Rowland and his fiancée, Bryanne Dill of Union County; two sisters, Alisha K Scruggs of Shannon, and Karold Mallette and her fiancé, Brent "Bubba" Scruggs of Saltillo; one brother, Harold Scruggs and his girlfriend, Brittany Jordan of Saltillo; six nieces and nephews, Emily and Jerri Sullivan, Jordon Cayson, and Payton, Kalea, and Bryer Scruggs; great nephews, Jaxson Cayson, and Kipton Smith; uncle, Harvey Mallette and his wife, Shirl of Saltillo; special friends, Brenda McCarthy, and Nancy Harris; and a beloved English mastiff dog, Bo. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Scruggs; and grandparents, William and Marie Mallette. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Monday, July 26, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Tonya's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be at the Mallette Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Karold and Harvey Mallette, Harold and Brent Scruggs, Payton and Shane Smith, and Dwayne Dickerson. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
