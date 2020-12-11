Houston-Thomas Dues Rowlett, Jr., 89, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born September 24, 1931 to the late Thomas Dues Rowlett, Sr. and Mary Hodges Rowlett. Thomas graduated from Houston High School and from Mississippi State University where he was a member of the Maroon Band. Thomas was Assistant County Agent in Oktibbeha County until he was drafted into the Army where he served for two years. He was manager of the Chickasaw County Co-Op for 24 years, then became owner and operator of Rowlett Nursery and Landscape. Thomas married the love of his life, Virginia Ann House in 1963 and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage together. Thomas was very community minded. He was a member of the Class of 1990 Leadership Chickasaw, served on the State 4-H Advisory Board, was presented the "Honorary Tater Boy" award for his service to agriculture in the State of Mississippi, particularly to the Sweet Potato Industry, was President of the Mississippi Nursery and Landscape Association, he was a Republican and served on the State Executive Committee and a member of the First Baptist Church of Houston. Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Houston with his pastor, Dr. Daniel Heeringa officiating. Burial will follow in Houston Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann House Rowlett of Houston. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Dues Rowlett, Sr. and Mary Hodges Rowlett. Pallbearers will be David Thomas, Tommy Futral, Eddie Wiggs, William Porter, Michael House and Derek Vaughn. Donations may be made to the Together We Grow Building Fund, First Baptist Church. 201 W. Madison Street, Houston, MS 38851. The family asks that all attendees please respect CDC guidelines and wear masks, as well as maintain social distancing. Visitation will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
