Elizabeth Ann Roye, age 86, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, surrounded by her close family and friends. She was born April 18, 1933 to Rodger McWhirter and Ina Gilmer McWhirter. Ann was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed nursing and taking care of others during her nursing career, she was the Director of Nursing at Pontotoc Hospital for over 25 years and the Director of Labor and Delivery at NMMC Women's Hospital for 10 years. Ann was a member of the MS Nursing Association, having served as a Past President and served on the MS State Board of Nursing. She nurtured many young nurses throughout her career and instilled in them the compassion to care for others. Services will be at 2 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, with Rev. Brock McWhirter and Rev. Casey Hughes officiating; burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Lea Ann Roye Thomas (Russell) of Tupelo, MS; one brother, Nickey McWhirter (Carolyn) of Ecru, MS; a grandson, Brick Thomas of Tupelo, MS and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Roye; one sister, Robbie Gregory; and three brothers, Pete McWhirter, Joe MCWhirter and Howard Max McWhirter. Pallbearers will be Mike McWhirter, Randy McWhirter, Scott Garrett, Allen Roye, Chuck Roye, Ferrell Gates and Ted Windham. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Saturday at the funeral home and Sunday from 1 to 2 PM at Friendship Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
